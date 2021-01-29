Pizza Hits 24-Hour Volume of $206.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $343,616.41 and $206.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007662 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019928 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin.

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

