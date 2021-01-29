PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,159,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PJT opened at $71.93 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.