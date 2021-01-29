Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.06.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Planet Fitness by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

