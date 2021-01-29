Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

PLT stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

