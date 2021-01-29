PlayChip Market Capitalization Hits $8.62 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One PlayChip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $72.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.00770015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.59 or 0.03789698 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017621 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.