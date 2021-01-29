PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $49,025.04 and $424.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00065860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00828582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.87 or 0.04043272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017079 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

