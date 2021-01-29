Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $148,240.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,471. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Plexus by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plexus by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

