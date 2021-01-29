Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Plumas Bancorp worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLBC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

PLBC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

