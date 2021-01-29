Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

PSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of PSTI opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.