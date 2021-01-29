Pluton 1-Day Volume Tops $305,869.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 2% against the dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $3.66 million and $305,869.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00011526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.03 or 0.00757036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.68 or 0.03775804 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013290 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

PLU is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.