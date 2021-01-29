Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.63. 10,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,851. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $361.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

