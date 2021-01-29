Po.et Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $506.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $374,118.06 and $506.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00792234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.28 or 0.03891229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013714 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (POE) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars.

