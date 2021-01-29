PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 10,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

PointsBet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

