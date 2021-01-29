Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) (LON:POLX) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.88 ($0.94). Approximately 222,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 377,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The company has a market capitalization of £119.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.49.

Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) Company Profile (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.