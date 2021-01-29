PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 7,940,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,645,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

PTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.