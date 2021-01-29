Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of POYYF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. 65,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

