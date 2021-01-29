PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $49.82 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 645,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 95,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

