Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,205. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

