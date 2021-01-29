PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.77. 1,883,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 799,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Truist started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.07.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

