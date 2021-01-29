PPG Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG stock opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

