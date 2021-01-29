PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

