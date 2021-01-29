Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Trading 25% Higher

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) shares shot up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,925,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 616,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

