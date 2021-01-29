Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

