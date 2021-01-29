Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Up 6.4%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.84. 822,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,065,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 258.88% and a negative return on equity of 98.29%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.