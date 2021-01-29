PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO Sells $139,230.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO William J. Naylon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $139,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 132,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 79.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

