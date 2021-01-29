Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Insider Acquires £46,400 in Stock

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) insider Rupert Labrum bought 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £46,400 ($60,621.90).

LON:PRIM opened at GBX 3.96 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.48. Primorus Investments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.96 ($0.06). The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1.80.

About Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

