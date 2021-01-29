Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Short Interest Update

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PRZM stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Prism Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

