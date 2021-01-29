Pritchard Capital Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $292.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Pritchard Capital from $272.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Pritchard Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

