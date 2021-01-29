Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PBAM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

PBAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.