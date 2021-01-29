Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Paper by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

IP stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

