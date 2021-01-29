Private Capital Group LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BUD opened at $65.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of -175.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

