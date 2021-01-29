Private Capital Group LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7,685.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3,432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 103,845 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NTES opened at $117.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $128.38. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

