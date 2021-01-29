Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,013 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 30.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

