Private Capital Group LLC Sells 943 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 926,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 484,592 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 278,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 73,443 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.0144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

