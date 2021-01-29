Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Raised to $32.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

PROF opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. Analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Profound Medical by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Profound Medical by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

