Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.90-4.00 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.14.

PLD stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

