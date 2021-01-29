Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 13,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosegur Cash in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

