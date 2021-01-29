Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have commented on PVBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

