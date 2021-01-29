Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.16. 624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,335. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

Several brokerages have commented on PROV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

