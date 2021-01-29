Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,388.55 ($18.14).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,374.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,221.57.

Prudential plc (PRU.L) Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

