Prudential’s (PUK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 13,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

