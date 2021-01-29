PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, an increase of 3,142.9% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Company Profile

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk., through its subsidiary, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Tower Rental; Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Services; and Metropolitan Wireless Fiber Optic and Internet.

