PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $137.74 and last traded at $133.97, with a volume of 10894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.83.

The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PTC by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.