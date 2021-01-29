PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.44.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $138.33 on Thursday. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $141.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,525 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in PTC by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.