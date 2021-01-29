PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PUMA SE (PUM.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.64 ($101.93).

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock opened at €81.78 ($96.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.44. PUMA SE has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.54.

About PUMA SE (PUM.F)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

