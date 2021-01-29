PumaPay Market Capitalization Tops $9.14 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 91.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00838181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.28 or 0.04092226 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017521 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,076,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

