Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issued By Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $18,720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SEI Investments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 266,246 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $12,771,000. Finally, Torray LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $9,825,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $279,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,282.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

