Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for W. R. Berkley Co. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

