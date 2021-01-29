Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By William Blair

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Shares of COF stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $2,462,742.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,590,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,182,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,449,036.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,575,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,564,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

