Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $149.97. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after buying an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

